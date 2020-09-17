Discussions about future opportunities for the local airport will be discussed Friday by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority.
The Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Due to the current number of coronavirus cases locally, the meeting will be held virtually using the Zoom meeting application. The public is invited to attend and is asked to contact Airport Manager Steven Neesen at 823-9310 for information to access the meeting.
On the agenda is discussion of potential use of a hangar to be available in the future and of new ways to create new revenue for the airport. Also to be discussed is the airport capital investment plan.
Also on the agenda are reports from the airport manager and discussion of a six-month review of the airport manager.