Updates on ongoing projects will be heard by the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority when it meets on Friday.
The Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. via the Zoom digital meeting application de to the number of COVID-19 cases in Greene County. The public is invited to attend the meeting, and those interested in attending should contact Airport Manager Steven Neesen at 823-9310 for information.
On the agenda is an update on the design progress and project schedule for construction of a new hangar at the airport as well as on a lease agreement with Vertical Flight Technologies (VFT) to occupy the new building. The authority will be asked to approve the project beyond the design phase.
Updates about the runway 23 approach displacement project, fuel farm and budget updates are also on the agenda.
The Airport Authority will consider a T-hangar rent rebate proposal and the addition of another member to the fixed base operator staff. Also to be considered is a proposal about the fuel flowage and pumping fee.