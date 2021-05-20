The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. on May 27 in the board room at the Greeneville Light & Power System headquarters to discuss several items related to the leasing of the Austin-Malone Hangars at Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Items on the agenda are: Setting selection criteria for the evaluation of proposals by any and all potential renters, including the weighting of the decision analysis criteria; discussion and presentation of minimum standards for the lease agreement; and discussion and decision on lease agreement details including information for the request for proposal and other terms of agreements needed by potential renters wishing to submit a proposal.
The Greeneville Light & Power headquarters is at 110 N. College St.