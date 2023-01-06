Airport Authority To Hold Called Workshop Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will hold a called workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The topic of the workshop will be a review of the airport's minimum standards. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Authority Workshop Airport Aeronautics Transports Power Building Greeneville Light Topic Review Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co.