The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will continue considering items related to assuming responsibility for daily operations at the facility when it meets Friday.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
Greeneville Aviation Services, which has served as the fixed base operator (FBO) at the airport for more than 25 years has alerted the Airport Authority it does not intend to renew its contract when it expires. The FBO oversees daily operations at the airport.
On the agenda is:
- review of a new logo for the Airport Authority’s letterhead and business cards as well as sign for the FBO;
- consideration of a proposal from Greeneville Aviation Services for equipment used in its FBO duties;
- approval of a transition plan for FBO duties from Greeneville Aviation to the Airport Authority including handling of hangar rental fees, fuel sales for May and the date the transition will be complete;
- an update on the fuel agreement with Vertical Flight Technologies, its contract, expenses related to preparing a temporary hangar for the business at the airport and approval of a grant that the Airport Authority has received to construct a new hangar to house the company;
- updates on repairs to the crossover for runway 23 and lighting improvements in the hangars;
- discussion of a displaced threshold study for runway 23;
- consideration of need for additional liability and cyber insurance;
- review of the fuel supplier contract for the airport,
- a discussion of work expectations for the new airport manager,
- and any comments or input from airport users.