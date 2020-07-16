The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will discuss ongoing projects when it meets Friday.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. and with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases will be held virtually through a conference call. To attend the meeting, call 423-783-2805. The Pin number for the meeting is 36712#.
On the agenda is approval of cyber insurance coverage, use of grant funding for the purchase of a tug, approval for expenses related to preparing the Vertical Flight Technologies hangar space and inspection of the fuel farm, its maintenance and a filter change.
Updates are also to be given about paving of the parking lot, installation of new airport signage, application for the annual state maintenance grant and the fuel contract with Vertical Flight Technologies.
The authority will also discuss the project to construct a new hangar at the airport, and be updated about discussions with Vertical Flight Technologies regarding its lease of space there once it is constructed. The airport has received a $1 million grant from the state for construction of the new hangar, and efforts are underway to find more funding for the project.