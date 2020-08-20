The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet for its regular monthly session on Friday.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and an increasing number of cases in Greene County, the session will be held virtually and the public is invited to attend in that manner. Those interested in attending are asked to contact Airport Manager Steven Neesen for information about access through the Zoom virtual meeting application.
On the agenda is an update on the requirements for a buildout of the third floor of the office/hangar building now leased by NMSG LLC and consideration of approval of a sublease of the facility.
An update will be given on the project to build a new hangar at the airport and potential use of grant money. The Airport Authority voted in a called session last week to table further action on the hangar project as it was originally planned. The state has awarded a $1 million grant related to economic development for construction of a new hangar at the airport.
Updates will also be given about grants for improvements to the T-hangar apron and to provide self-service fuel service as well as reports about the budget and the first three months of operation with the Airport Authority as fixed base operator for the facility.
Goals for the airport manager will also be discussed.