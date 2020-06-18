The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will consider operational topics when it meets Friday.
The meeting is set for 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is a request to use a hangar for a rain location for a community event, discussion of whether the airport needs to purchase a tractor or tug for moving airplanes, an update about installation of new signage and consideration of additional insurance coverage.
An update is also to be given by the airport manager about several topics including status of ongoing projects, marking related to a newly constructed connector between the taxiway and runway, an application for the state 2021 maintenance grant, and price estimates for parking lot paving and T-hangar drainage improvements.