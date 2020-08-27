The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet in called session Friday to consider approval of a sublease.
The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the meeting will be held virtually. The public is invited to attend, and those interested should contact Steven Neesen, Greeneville Municipal Airport manager, for information about how to connect to the session to be held using the Zoom digital meeting application.
On the agenda is review of a proposed sublease of space in the office/large hangar building leased by NMSG LLC. The sublease is for proposed office space for a federal law enforcement agency.