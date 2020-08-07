The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet in called session on Monday with facility-related items on the agenda.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. and be conducted electronically using the Zoom virtual meeting application due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone wishing to participate needs to contact Airport Manager at 639-6275 for the Zoom meeting information.
On the agenda is consideration of authorizing the study for the new hangar at the airport and consideration of allowing a current tenant to sublet a portion of its office space.