The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet in called session on Wednesday to consider a proposal for the construction of a new hangar.
The authority meeting will be at 4 p.m. and will be held virtually due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Greene County. The public is invited to attend, and those interested in attending may contact Steven Neesen, airport manager, for information about how to connect to the session that will be held using the Zoom virtual meeting application.
On the agenda is consideration of a proposal for construction of a hangar for Vertical Flight Technologies at a different location than what was originally planned and of approval to resume the project and use allocated grant funds.
The airport has received a $1 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Economic Development Fund for construction of the hangar for VFT, an air transportation services company, which has relocated to Greeneville.
The project to build the new hanger was put on hold earlier this year by the Airport Authority after the cost at the original proposed site was found to be cost prohibitive.