The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will consider selecting a fuel provider when it meets in called session on Monday.
The meeting will be at 8 a.m. at the fixed base operator building at the airport.
The only item on the agenda is completion of the process to select a fuel supplier for the facility.
The selection is part of the Airport Authority taking over responsibility for daily operations at the facility. The previous fuel contract was with the former fixed base operator of the airport, Greeneville Aviation Services. The contract with Aviation Services ended earlier this month.