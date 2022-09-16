Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Sep 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The Airport Authority board will review a security camera proposal for the airport, minimum standards for the airport and cell phones for airport employees. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Authority Power Building Greeneville Light Aeronautics Transports Airport Cell Phone Law Airport Authority Security Camera Proposal Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority Employee Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Coffee Shop, Pickleball Courts Coming To Greeneville Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Greene County SRO Certified To Teach L.E.A.D. Program To Other Officers School Board Gets Sneak Peek Of C-DMS Addition 'We Need The Swimming Hole:' Locals Express Concerns Over Planned Project At Horse Creek Recreation Area