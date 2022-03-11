Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Mar 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Authority Power Building Greeneville Light Aeronautics Transports Airport Recommended for you Trending Now Juvenile Charged In Connection With North Greene Vape Incident Smith, Sell Join Greene County Partnership Robbery Reported At Mohawk Business Lady Devils Reach State Tourney For First Time Since 2010 County Committee Backs GLPS Over Comcast In Broadband Effort Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.