Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Feb 10, 2023

The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will discuss threshold relocation at the airport, updates to the airport's minimum standards and consider a commercial land lease increase for Med-Trans (Wings) and NMSG.