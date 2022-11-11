Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Nov 11, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will discuss insurance and hangar updates during the meeting. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Authority Greeneville Light & Power Aeronautics Transports Airport Update Insurance Hangar Law Board Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing