Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday Jul 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Authority Power Building Greeneville Light Aeronautics Transports Airport Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Home Improvement Warehouse Selling Building, Giving Away Surplus Inventory Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday 3 Candidates Running For Greeneville Mayor's Seat Tusculum Police Ramp Up Speeding Enforcement