Airport Authority To Meet Wednesday May 15, 2023 5 hrs ago The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board will hold a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Energy Authority building, 110 N. College St.The board will discuss the possibility of the reappraisal of airport property for the purpose of determining land lease prices for future use.