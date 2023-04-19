Members of the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board said Wednesday they would await further information from Greeneville officials on an airport manager candidate before moving forward with hiring her.
Meanwhile, Steven Neeson, who the board voted 3-2 to fire in January but remains as the search for his replacement continues, has filed court papers seeking to bar Greeneville from removing him from the airport manager position he has held since 2020.
And the board remains down a member after Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty vetoed the appointment of former mayor W.T. Daniels to the body this week, a decision he explained further Wednesday.
The Airport Authority voted April 13 to offer Angela Alley the position of airport manager pending a review by the Town of Greeneville Human Resources Department of any possible conflict of interest issues that may exist due to Alley owning a business that operates at the airport.
Alley was selected as the board’s first choice over David Logan. Logan is currently the aviation services and cargo operations director for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.
Interim Airport Authority board chairman Paul McAfee said that the board had not received any information on Alley’s conflict of interest review from the town and would wait for that information before moving forward.
Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith and Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty briefly spoke to the board as Wednesday’s meeting began.
Smith first noted that the town’s conflict of interest review had not been completed.
“When I heard about the motion of the Airport Authority, I contacted our City Attorney Ron Woods and just asked him what his opinion is and he doesn’t have an answer yet. He’s still delving into the relationship between the manager candidate and the airport,” Smith said “I don’t have a firm legal opinion on the conflict of interest.”
Smith then expressed concern about the “speed of which the airport is moving into making a critical decision for the future” in the Airport Authority’s move to hire a new airport manager.
“I’ve got the consensus from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of requesting the Airport Authority to step back for a second and slow down on making this critical decision. There is litigation potentially out there. There is a member of the board that wasn’t able to participate in the hiring process, and I think those two issues were the issues that the board reflected in maybe taking a breath and slowing down a little bit on this decision and just making sure we make the right choice,” Smith said.
The Airport Authority board approved offering the manager position to Alley by way of a 3-0 vote during a called meeting April 13. Board member Jimmy Collins was absent from the meeting. At that meeting, former Airport Authority board member and chairman Jeff Hollett said that he knew Collins would not be back in town until April 18, and that he had told Collins to pass any opinions and comments on the candidates on to Smith. However, during the meeting Hollett said that he “hadn’t heard back from Todd (Smith) so we will have to decide without him here today” in choosing the new airport manager.
DOTY VETO
During Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Airport Authority board, members McAfee, Sherry Hensley and Jimmy Collins were present. Board member Wes Hope was absent and the board was also short a second member due to an appointment to the board being vetoed by Doty during the Town of Greeneville’s City Council meeting Tuesday.
The council was considering three candidates — Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels, and Justin Jeffers — who were recommended by the Airport Authority to the council for consideration.
The council had voted unanimously to appoint Daniels to the vacant position on the Airport Authority board. However, Doty vetoed that decision.
In accordance with the Town of Greeneville’s charter, Doty officially submitted his veto in writing on Wednesday saying in it that he felt that Justin Jeffers was the “best candidate for the position.”
“Mr. Jeffers is a business owner and pilot and visits other airports. He mentioned in his remarks that he has seen good and bad and wants to share both to help improve our airport,” Doty said in his veto letter.
In the letter, Doty said that Daniels was “invaluable” in moving the airport forward when the Greene County government ended the joint operation of the airport, but that the other candidates were more qualified.
“Mr. Daniels has devoted over thirty years to the community and has knowledge of our present and past, but in my opinion doesn’t have the specialized skills to move us forward in the airport operations. His assistance in moving the airport forward when the county made the decision to back out of the arrangement was invaluable, and I appreciate all he has done, but in my opinion, the other two candidates are more qualified to move the airport forward,” Doty said in the veto letter. “I believe we need to look for the most qualified candidates to move our city forward.
Doty’s veto can be overridden if a three-fourths majority of the City Council vote to do so at its next meeting.
MANAGER DECISION
Doty spoke to the Airport Authority board on Wednesday about the importance of the board’s decision in hiring a new manager.
“This is a very, very large decision. It makes a big, big impact on our community so I want to make sure that we weigh all the factors and get the right person,” Doty said.
Doty went on to emphasize the importance of qualifications over personalities when considering job candidates.
“If we have multiple candidates for jobs, I feel in the past that sometimes we made decisions on personalities rather than their background and skills. So I would like to make sure that we are taking all those things into consideration,” Doty said.
McAfee told Smith and Doty that the board agreed with slowing down the hiring of a new airport manager.
“We hear you and we agree,” McAfee said. “We can do that. We can slow down. We just want to make sure that we make the right decision.”
McAfee said it was important for the Airport Authority board and the town’s leadership to “be on the same page.”
“So as long as we’re on the same page, I’m fine with it,” McAfee said. “We can delay the decision, yes.”
Doty also reiterated that the conflict of interest review had not been completed and that information regarding that review had not yet been given to the board.
“You said that you wanted information from the town on the conflict issue. We don’t have that yet,” Doty told the board.
McAfee agreed and said that the information from the conflict of interest review was “important” and that the board would delay further action in the hiring process.
INJUNCTION REQUEST
Currently, Neesen is still the manager of the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Neesen filed a motion for an injunction April 13 in Greene County Chancery Court regarding his position at the airport. He is represented by Greeneville attorney Ed Kershaw.
The motion, which lists the Town of Greeneville and Smith, the city manager, as defendants requests “that any demotion be held back and enjoined,” involving Neesen’s removal from the airport manager position.
The motion states that Neesen “has performed his job” and “is being demoted by a questionable ‘airport authority.’”
The motion also says that Neesen entered into a contract to do the job of airport manager and that he “has performed all duties appropriately and is not an at will employee.”
The motion is brief but says a “more detailed Petition shall be forthcoming.”
A hearing date has not been set on the motion, according to Greene County Clerk & Master Bland Justis.
At the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, Neesen, who attended the meeting in his capacity as airport manager, said he knew there was “a lot of things going on” with the airport board and his position, but that he hoped he and the board could work with each other.
“It might be a good time to have a reset and work together for the benefit of the airport,” Neesen said.