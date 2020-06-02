The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority decided Monday to continue with its current fuel supplier.
The Airport Authority voted to enter a three-year agreement with World Fuel Services to continue to provide aviation gas and jet fuel to the local facility in a called meeting.
World Fuel sells Phillips 66 brand fuel. As part of its contract, the fuel provider has agreed to upgrade signage and install a self-service kiosk at the fuel tanks, Airport Manager Steven Neesen told the authority members. The self-service kiosk would allow fuel to be purchased with a credit card at the pumps.
Proposals were received from three companies and World Fuel had the highest rankings in an analysis of different factors of the three companies, including reliability and quality products and service.
Another factor in the decision was how a change might affect major fuel customers at the Airport and a desire to avoid any major disruptions for them. Med Trans, which bases one of its Wings Air Rescue helicopters at the Greeneville Municipal Airport, has a separate contract with World Fuel because of its status as supplier at the local facility.
Securing an agreement with a fuel supplier is one of the steps that the Airport Authority has had to undertake as it assumes the fixed base operations of the facility.
The fixed base operations involve the daily operation of the airport include fueling services, aircraft storage through hangar space or tie downs, weather and flight planning information for pilots, a courtesy car and a waiting area, restroom facilities and snacks for pilots and passengers as well as other services to support general aviation pilots and airplanes.