The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will hold a called meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will discuss threshold relocation at the airport, staffing levels and possible updates to the airport's minimum standards.