Airport Authority Will Meet Monday Feb 24, 2023 The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the boardroom of the Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St.The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 15.