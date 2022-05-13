Airport Authority Will Meet Wednesday May 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider approving a budget for tree removal, and a change order for third floor renovations at the airport. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Former Eastman Employee Sentenced For Trade Secret Thefts Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County Juvenile Charged With First-Degree Murder In Double Homicide 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.