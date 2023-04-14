Airport Authority Will Meet Wednesday Apr 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board will hold a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Energy Authority building, 110 N. College St.The board will hold a discussion on airport development, discuss a site preparation grant and discuss possible updates to the airport's minimum standards. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Technical Terminology Transportation Aviation Law The Economy Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cases Of 3 Juveniles Charged In Homicide Moved To Adult Court Bland Justis Appointed Greene County Clerk & Master Greeneville Community Hospital Emergency Department Expansion Beginning Tuesday Hawk Explains Reasoning In House Expulsion Votes Tusculum Mixed Use Ordinance Forwarded; Neighbors Comment On Subdivision