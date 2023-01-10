Airport Authority Workshop Postponed Jan 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority has postponed a workshop that had been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss minimum standards for the airport.The meeting will be rescheduled at a later time. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Workshop Authority Transports Aeronautics Airport Power Building Greeneville Light Postpone Meeting Greeneville Municipal Airport Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department