Funds from the CARES Act will help provide the resources needed to purchase a tug for the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
On Friday, the Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority voted to use a $30,000 grant toward the purchase of a tug, which will be used for moving airplanes at the facility. The grant funds come from CARES Act resources provided to the Federal Aviation Administration that are being distributed through the state to airports in Tennessee.
With the approval, a letter will be submitted to the state detailing the use of the funds, a first step in the process to receive the grant.
The Airport Authority also approved the purchase of the tug with the cost not to exceed $54,000. The bid for the tug is $48,236 for the machinery and a total estimate of $50,876 with shipping included. The extra amount was approved to allow for the addition of any attachments that may be needed for different types of aircraft.
The authority also approved a resolution detailing the process to receive its maintenance grant for the 2020-21 fiscal year from the state. The resolution gives the body’s chairman the authority to sign the annual grant, the town’s Financial Department to handle required paperwork and the airport manager to oversee the use of the funds.
Part of last year’s grant was used to upgrade the fixed base operator facility and to repair plumbing issues in one of the hangars.
In other business, the authority approved paying a $30,000 overrun in costs due to issues with rock removal and connecting restroom facilities to existing service as part of the project to prepare a space inside the large hangar building to be occupied by Vertical Flight Technologies (VFT). The air transportation services company has relocated to Greeneville from Florida to be more central to its customer base.
The state has awarded a $1 million grant to the airport for the construction of a new hangar to house VFT. Chairman Jeff Hollett reported that negotiations are ongoing with VFT in regards to leasing the structure once constructed, and the authority may need to look into options such as bringing another new business to the airport to be housed in the hangar.