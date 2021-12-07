All 2,020 veteran graves at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will be adorned with wreaths this Christmas thanks to the generosity of Greene County residents and businesses.
According to George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association, donations for wreaths exceeded the number needed to place a wreath on every grave in the cemetery.
“A total of 2,020 wreaths was the goal, and we achieved that goal I am happy to say. In fact it is the largest number of donations since the program started in Greeneville,” Collins said.
Enough funding was raised to purchase 2,039 wreaths, 19 more than the goal, which Collins says is a first.
“We are just so happy with the number of donations from Greene County residents and businesses this year,” Collins said.
The fundraising drive allows people to purchase, for $8.50, a wreath to be placed on a grave as a remembrance of and honor for the individual veteran buried there. The effort is in support of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which began in 1992 to honor veterans buried in Arlington National Cemetery and grew to involve other national cemeteries across the country. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will be one of more than 1,600 sites in the United States and abroad that will participate in this effort for 2021.
The Andrew Johnson Heritage Association holds the status of “official friends group” for the local national cemetery and is a nonprofit organization, which enables it to obtain a wreath for the $8.50 price. All funds donated through the drive go toward purchase of the wreaths.
The AJHA is a 501c-3 nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by Martha Johnson Patterson Bartlett, who was the great-granddaughter of President Andrew Johnson. This will mark the third year that the organization has been involved in the Wreaths Across America effort. It will be the 14th year that Andrew Johnson National Cemetery has worked in association with the project, with its first wreath ceremony being held in 2007.
Collins said the wreaths will arrive on board a Walmart tractor trailer, a national Wreaths Across America partner, on the morning of Dec. 16. That is when local volunteers will lend a hand in the wreath-laying process.
“So far, we will have volunteers from the Greeneville High School and Greene County Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corp cadets, TEVET, the Greene County Veterans Association, some area Boy Scout groups, and individual volunteers,” Chief of Interpretation and Education at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site Shawn Gillette said.
Those interested are still able to volunteer to help lay wreaths on Dec. 16. Anyone who wishes to volunteer should contact the park ranger at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site by calling 423-638-3551. Those wanting to volunteer should call by Dec. 14.
A special ceremony open to the public will be held on Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Each veteran who is buried in the cemetery will have their name read aloud. General parking will be available at Hal Henard Elementary School with shuttle service to the cemetery beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing after the ceremony.
The ceremony was not held last year due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.