As the weather warms and the days grow longer and sunnier, visitors to the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery increase.
The staff at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery remind visitors that the cemetery is a solemn and reverent place, and to observe rules intended to preserve that solemnity, including keeping dogs on a leash.
Created in 1906 to provide a dignified and sacred resting place for this country’s honored dead, Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is guided by specific Congressional regulations for the use of cemetery grounds, according to a release from the Andrew Johnson National Park.
Some activities, such as using the cemetery as a playground, as a dog park or as a meeting place where the purpose of the meeting is not related to the solemn nature of the cemetery is not permitted by these regulations.
While dog-walking on the cemetery's roads and sidewalks is permitted, having dogs off leash is not permitted within the cemetery, the release stated.
Visitors are asked to respect the solemnity and sacredness of the cemetery and be respectful of those who have come to honor family and friends interred there.
"We want visitors to come and enjoy the tranquility and beautiful views within the cemetery, and we also want to maintain the dignity and respect owed to our fallen heroes by using the cemetery appropriately" said Park Superintendent David Foster.