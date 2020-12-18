Along with wishes for a safe and wonderful Christmas and New Year's, the staff at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site has issued a few reminders about the holiday season. The Andrew Johnson Homestead, decorated for the holidays above, has reopened for self-guided tours 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with no admission fee. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Families are reminded that artificial flowers and potted arrangements may be placed on graves from Nov. 1 to April 1 with wreath and floral blankets allowed Dec. 15 to Jan.15. The site will close at noon on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.