Filling the ranks of the 15 volunteer volunteer departments in Greene County remains an ongoing challenge.
New members are encouraged to join each of Greene County’s volunteer fire departments. Everyone is welcome, including those who may not be able to respond to emergency calls but can perform other necessary duties to keep a department running.
The problem is not unique to Greene County. Its scope is nationwide in a time when work and other obligations are a priority, and free time is at a premium.
“It’s a shortage of volunteers across the board. It’s with every (first-response) agency. You don’t have that many people coming out to volunteer their time with any of the agencies,” said Ryan Holt, chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
One goal of most volunteer fire departments is recruiting and retaining younger volunteers as longtime members age.
“The volunteers are getting older,” Holt said.
In a worst-case scenario, “In five or 10 years, you can’t have a volunteer fire department because of (lack of active members) to carry on the traditions of a volunteer fire department,” he said
Some volunteer fire departments have more active membership groups than others, Holt said. Most are always on the lookout for new members.
“We don’t have the volunteers we used to have coming in. It’s a fast-paced world,” he said.
JUNIOR FIREFIGHTERS
Young people anchored in the social media-connected world of 2022 present a particular challenge. Many of Greene County’s volunteer departments have generational ties, with youths becoming interested in the fire service after spending time at the local fire station with their parents or other relatives. Holt said that’s how he was drawn to volunteer service.
But times have changed.
“Most of them just want to stay home,” said Heath Gregg, chief of the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department responded with the creation of a junior firefighter program that gives teenagers an idea of what the fire service is like. It’s proven to be a success, attracting a number of youths from the Debusk coverage area.
Their duties include rolling and draining hoses, getting tools for personnel and going on calls. They also help with the Debusk Rehab Unit, in addition to the participating in many of same training exercises as other firefighters.
“We try to keep it interesting for them. We keep them busy,” Gregg said. “We’re doing great. We’ve got two more coming.”
One Debusk junior firefighter who will turn 18 soon should be certified as a full department member.
“It’s a method of attracting new members and, hopefully, they will stay with it,” Gregg recently said.
David Weems is chief of the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department. Weems is also Greeneville fire marshal.
“The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department is fortunate to have a near-full roster of firefighters. The majority of our members have been with the department for many years,” Weems said.
“I am very concerned with the lack of younger applicants. It should be of no surprise though, as local industries and businesses are struggling to find applicants, even with attractive starting salaries. In comparison, volunteer fire departments are asking potential applicants to complete dozens of initial training hours, including a weekend at the state fire academy, as well as ongoing annual training for free,” he said.
The National Fire Protection Association estimated in 2020 there were about 677,000 volunteer firefighters in the U.S., including more than 72,000 women.
NFPA figures that include career departments estimate 50% of firefighters are between 30 and 49 years old, with another 27% age 50 and older. Twenty percent are in their 20s, while only 3% are between the ages of 16 and 19.
Some members of the public “don’t actually see us unless we are there” on a call related to them, Gregg said.
“We need more personnel. We need to get more people involved because the fire service is dying slowly,” he said.
Holt also recognized the need for younger volunteers.
“It seems like the younger people are involved in other things. They are not as interested,” he said. “We have some departments that have a junior firefighter program, and it seems to be working well.
“At Caney Branch we have some good volunteers, and it would be great to have some younger volunteers coming in. You have to hand it off to somebody,” Holt said.
STATE INITIATIVES
State lawmakers have enacted several measures in recent years to help with the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.
“Tennessee has moved forward with a couple of recent initiatives to try to spur more interest in volunteer firefighters coming onboard, and staying onboard with volunteer firefighting,” said state Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneviile.
In 2021, the General Assembly passed a bill that guarantees costs associated with training volunteer firefighters up to $600 that would be paid annually by the state, “to ensure that our volunteers have the mandatory skills they need to stay safe while fighting fires,” Hawk said.
“This takes the cost of becoming certified to fight a fire out of the equation for volunteers,” he said.
Another program approved by the General Assembly recognizes volunteers for their service with a financial incentive. The Length of Service Award Program for Volunteers authorized the Tennessee Department of Treasury to establish the program, known by the acronym LOSAP.
“A length of service award program allows participating local governments and tax-exempt organizations to provide financial rewards to volunteers performing firefighting and prevention, emergency medical, and ambulance services. LOSAPs are designed to recruit, retain, and reward volunteers for their commitment to the community,” according to the Department of Treasury.
“Participating entities may designate an annual contribution up to $6,000 to be made to a volunteer’s account per year of service. These contributions are invested on behalf of the volunteer to provide a future monetary benefit,” according to the program description.
To be eligible to receive benefits from a LOSAP, an individual must be a “bona fide” volunteer who receives no compensation for their services “and instead receives only reasonable reimbursement or nominal stipends.”
LOSAP contributions can be distributed to volunteers “upon attainment of age 45 and completion of five years of eligible volunteer services or in the event of a death or disability,” according to the Department of Treasury.
Weems referenced the LOSAP program.
“Local governments can also opt-in to a length of service rewards program for volunteer firefighters, but funding must be provided by the local governing agency the fire department serves. Greene County currently does not provide this incentive,” Weems said.
Weems said most local volunteer fire departments have always relied on donations from the citizens they serve.
“Other local county emergency agencies are funded through appropriations from the county government, including salaries for employees. The appropriations from Greene County pays for our insurance, as well as enough funding to pay for utilities at our department,” Weems said.
VOLUNTEERS BENEFIT PUBLIC
Active and well-trained volunteer firefighters help reduce insurance costs to residents of the districts they cover.
“There’s a benefit to having the volunteers,” Holt said.
Training is mandated by the state. Volunteer departments in Greene County train on a regular basis.
Holt said a 16-hour introduction to firefighting course must be completed by a new volunteer. Within three years of joining a department, a 60-hour basic firefighting class must also be completed.
“There’s a lot of hours put in to be a firefighter,” Holt said. “There’s a lot of steps to that. Everybody’s in a busy world to take the time to do what has to be done.”
The personnel shortage among volunteer departments “is everywhere” given the daily demands of work, farming and other responsibilities, he said.
On daytime calls, members of several fire departments often respond to a fire or other emergency because of the manpower shortage.
“During the day, you’ve got personnel who work a full-time job and on weekends you have people who do things with their family, and that’s an issue,” Holt said.
Weems said many local firefighters have more than one job in addition to family obligations that “significantly limit the amount of time available to serve their department.”
“At certain times of the day, such as during normal working hours, there is a very limited number of volunteer firefighters available to respond to emergencies. This is a significant issue that should be addressed, especially as the county experiences a rapid growth in population,” Weems said.
Holt could not predict if paid personnel to supplement volunteers might be needed in the future to ensure coverage.
“In Greene County, we have a large area, land-wise. Our main goal is to try to enhance our manpower and give us more ability and have the proper training,” he said. “We’ve got 15 volunteer fire departments in Greene County, and I think someday it will be a joint venture.”
Holt and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison have discussed the matter.
“We’ve talked about issues, and he’s trying to look into things,” Holt said. “We’re just trying to address it and figure it out.”
Morrison told the Greene County Commission’s Budget & Finance Committee earlier this month that some volunteer fire departments “are having some rather severe staffing shortages.”
“We are going to be confronted very soon with how do we provide fire protection in an age when volunteerism has somewhat waned and we need assistance,” he said.
“It’s not anything unique to Greene County. It’s a generational problem in a way. There is not the volunteerism you see with the younger generations as we have seen in the past. This is somewhat an effect of COVID as well,” Morrison said.
Hawk is also exploring possible answers.
“Please know that our volunteers who fight fires provide a tremendous service to our communities, and keep our fire ratings and insurance rates lower in Greene County. I hope to find more ways to assist our volunteer firefighting organizations to do more to recruit and retain volunteers in the future,” he said.
Weems said “life safety” is the primary goal of any fire department, “and there must be firefighters available to respond to emergencies.”
“Also, (Insurance Services Office) ratings are based on the response capabilities of a fire department. This rating drives the insurance rates that homeowners pay to insure their property,” he said.
Weems said the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department has improved its rating from a class 7 to Class 5 in recent years. The improvement “can easily save a homeowner several hundred dollars annually on a single family home,” he said.
“Volunteer firefighters are proud to serve their communities. However, the increasing demands on training, funding challenges, and personal time availability have placed a significant strain on recruiting new members,” Weems said.
Volunteer firefighters who make a commitment to join do so to help their neighbors, Holt said.
“I totally understand why they don’t have any time. It’s not for the pay. It’s to benefit the citizens of Greene County,” he said.
Staff Writer Spencer Morrell contributed to this report.