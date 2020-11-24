U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander hopes Tennesseans remember his many years of public service as leaving “footprints” toward greater good.
“I hope Tennesseans will remember me as someone that left footprints for the good of the state and the good of the country,” Alexander said Monday afternoon at a roundtable for reports in the Tri-Cities.
The Republican Senator, who will soon leave public service after his third term in Congress ends, addressed the COVID-19 vaccination and relief funding, the next step in the presidential election process, his advice for his successor and some of the highlights of his time in federal and state government during the conversation with reporters at the Gray Fossil Site and Hands On! Discovery Center.
In a recent briefing with state officials, Alexander said he was told that the vaccine may begin to be distributed prior to the end of the year in Tennessee with health care workers slated to receive it initially.
People may not understand that pharmaceutical companies have been producing the vaccine while it has been going through the testing process to receive emergency Food and Drug Administration, he said, and hopefully, with vaccines available from multiple companies, most Tennesseans will have had the opportunity to receive the vaccination by the summer of 2021.
Representatives of companies developing two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have indicated early tests have found the vaccines to be about 95% effective. That is comparable to the measles vaccine, he noted, which is almost 100% effective in keeping recipients from contracting the illness.
Distribution of the vaccination is also a reason the transition of power should have already begun on the presidential level, Sen. Alexander said.
“Since it increasingly appears that Joe Biden is president-elect, I would hope that President Trump would take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and begin an orderly and peaceful transition for the new administration, especially in light of the vaccine,” he said. “We don’t want to waste any hours or days in getting the vaccine to Tennesseans.”
Billions of dollars in aid to Tennessee businesses as well as the individual $1,200 stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits have been part of the aid passed by Congress this year, Alexander said.
A bill that would provide more aid for small businesses and schools that has received support in both the Senate and House of Representatives should be passed, he said, but the bill being pushed by the House Democrats provides a greater amount of aid than he believes the country can afford.
LEGISLATIVE ADVICE
As a legislator, Alexander said he sought to support bills that would improve people’s lives and were important to the good to the country.
His advice to Bill Hagerty, who was elected to his Senate seat in the November election, would be to follow a similar path, he said.
“I would tell him that it is hard to get to the Senate and it is hard to stay there, so while you’re there you might as well try to accomplish something good for our country,” Alexander said.
As a senator, Alexander said he was pushed by others to be more outspoken. However, he said, he was not interested in talking about others or what they should be doing, but concentrated on legislation that was important to Tennesseans and benefitted the country.
In his tenure in the Senate, which began in 2002, Alexander said among his legislative efforts that are highlights to him are the “Every Student Succeeds Act” that helped return education decisions to local control, the 21st Century Cures Act to to help accelerate medical product development and bring new innovations and advances to patients who need them faster and more efficiently and legislation to tie student loan interest to market rates.
One of the efforts close to the senator’s heart is the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides funding to address maintenance backlog issues for national forests such as the Cherokee National Forest and national parks, he said.
Another one close to his heart is the Music Modernization Act that helped songwriters get paid fairly for their work, the first copyright law change in a generation, Alexander said.
GOVERNOR TENURE
During his time as Tennessee’s governor, Alexander said, his most important accomplishment was bringing the auto industry to the state. Those efforts led to Nissan and Saturn establishing production facilities in the state and led auto parts producers to locate in areas like Northeast Tennessee, he said.
Alexander served two terms as governor from 1979 to 1987. He was elected after walking across the state wearing a red flannel shirt and khakis as part of his campaign. Alexander said he still has the shirt and wears it occasionally.
He recalled that Democratic leadership in the General Assembly came to him and asked him to take office three days early due to the investigation of the incumbent Democrat Ray Blanton for selling pardons.
“We trusted each other, and they put aside their party concerns for the good of the state,” Alexander said of the relationship that was being forged between him and Ned Ray McWherter, who would later serve as governor, and longtime Lt. Gov. John Wilder. “It formed the basis of how we would work together from that point.”
Between his elections to state and federal office, Alexander served as president of the University of Tennessee and later as the U.S. Secretary of Education.
Asked about the future of the Republican Party, Alexander said the party is in transition. President Trump challenged some assumptions that had become stale in Republican philosophy and attracted Black Americans and Hispanic Americans to the party in greater numbers, two groups that need to be involved in the party for it to remain viable, he said.
In the future, Alexander said he anticipates a great deal of debate about the future of the party and what path it should take.
For himself, Alexander said he is not sure what the future holds but plans to return to Maryville to live after leaving the Senate and see what happens next.