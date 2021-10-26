Lisa Stowers, who lives at the Twin Oaks Village apartment complex and also is employed there, is the sort of person for whom celebrations and holidays inspire visual creativity. With Halloween nearly here, she used her creativity over the last few days to bring a properly spooky-but-fun ambiance to Twin Oaks, with results impressive enough that friends and neighbors proclaimed it belonged in the newspaper. A Sun visit to the site Monday revealed the extent of Stowers’ work, which she said will remain in progress until Halloween day. She declined to be photographed with her displays, feeling she was dressed for work rather than pictures. When Halloween is past, Stowers plans to turn her decorative hand to Thanksgiving and Christmas themes, as will many others across Greene County.