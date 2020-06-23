All three local school boards will meet Thursday at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.
The Greene County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. The Joint Board of Education meeting will convene at 6 p.m. with the Greeneville Board of Education following around 7:15 p.m.
COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
The Greene County Board of Education will consider approval of the CARES Act budget for the upcoming school year.
Greene County Schools is expecting roughly $1.5 million in funding through the CARES Act. The CARES Act budget was developed by a CARES Act committee led by Federal Programs Director Chris Malone. Board member Minnie Banks was nominated to serve on the committee.
Also on the agenda is a cooperative agreement between the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) and Greene County Schools for the operation of Head Start. The purpose of the agreement is to cooperate in a common effort to serve children with disabilities in the least restrictive environment. If approved, speech evaluations and therapy for all diagnosed children will be provided.
The board will also consider a contract between West and South Greene high schools and Apex Bank through which Apex Bank agrees to sponsor the 2020 “Battle of the Can” football game and pay for 275 T-shirts for each school for the game. If approved the contract would remain in effect for four years, with Apex Bank sponsoring the event each year.
The board will also approve its meeting schedule and annual agenda for the 2020-21 school year.
JOINT BOARD AGENDA
The Joint Board of Education, which is comprised of members of the Greeneville and Greene County school boards, will consider approval of the 2020-21 Greene Technology Center budget.
The board will also consider approval of 2020 Carmen Cox Scholarship recipients. The scholarship, established in 1996 by the estate of T. Elmer Cox in memory of his wife, is presented to outstanding business students in each of the local high schools.
GREENEVILLE BOARD
Following a public hearing on internet safety policies, the Greeneville City Board of Education will consider approval of the city schools’ 2020-21 school nutrition, Extended School Program (ESP), and federal projects budgets.
The board will also consider approval to continue the school system’s telemedicine program provided by Ballad Health. The program was approved in October 2019, and a pilot program started the following month.
Consideration of the purchase and installation of LLumar Window Security Film on certain windows at Greeneville High and Highland Elementary schools is also on the agenda. If approved, safety grand funds would cover the total cost of $19,441.
The board will also hear a report on Coordinated School Health.