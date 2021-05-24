A client with physical and mental disabilities was allegedly assaulted Sunday afternoon of by a caregiver who works for a support services agency.
The agency is a provider of support services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The alleged assault took place about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Old Forge Recreation Area in Horse Creek, sheriff’s department Sgt. David Love said in a report.
Witnesses told a deputy that the alleged offender put the male victim on the ground “and violently and repeatedly struck him about the head and upper body,” the report said.
Witnesses said the caregiver then went back to a picnic table, where four other clients and two friends were sitting, and had another client place the alleged victim in a vehicle.
The alleged victim was seated in a pickup truck owned by a man with no connection to the agency who was picnicking with his family, the report said.
The man heard his truck alarm go off, investigated and spoke with several people nearby, who explained what happened. The alleged victim was in the back seat. The man and several witnesses helped the alleged victim out of the truck and seated him in a lawn chair.
The alleged victim is a special needs client. The alleged offender is responsible for his care, the report said.
The alleged victim had no visible injuries but was not able to speak with deputies because of his disabilities.
The alleged offender told deputies she restrained the client and admitted “she had to hit him to get him to calm down,” the report said. While explaining her actions, she showed deputies a closed fist but said she “didn’t hit him hard or in the face,” the reports said.
The alleged offender was asked if she knew that striking the client with a closed fist was not considered restraining him, but was assault.
“She agreed,” the report said.
An agency employee who accompanied deputies took custody of the victim.
The alleged victim remained in the care of the supervisor and was taken to another facility. The other four clients remained with the alleged offender and were taken back to their home, with a deputy escort.
Sheriff’s detectives continue an investigation.