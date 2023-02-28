Benjamin B. Gaby, 30, of 2510 Kenneytown Road, was charged early Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated sexual battery, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, vandalism, delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to a shots fired call about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Van Hill Road. The alleged victim said that Gaby “shot through her bedroom window and she locked herself in the bathroom,” Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
Greene County 911 Dispatch remained on the line while deputies were en route. The alleged victim said she could hear Gaby outside revving his pickup truck engine before the noise stopped, causing her to state concern that he would get a ladder from the truck and climb up to her window.
The truck was not in the driveway when deputies arrived. There were skid marks in the front yard “where he had done donuts,” the report said.
Investigation determined that several slate-type rocks had been thrown through the window.
Deputies received a call from a relative of Gaby expressing concern that he was going to burn his house down. Deputies went to a Bernard Road address and Gaby was seen in a car puling out of the driveway. Gaby was detained and placed in a patrol car.
Deputies walked the house perimeter and saw an empty gas jug on the ground in front of a vehicle.
“As they began to walk around the residence, there was gas poured all over the ground and vehicles,” the report said.
The alleged victim told deputies he did not want to press charges “due to being more concerned about (the female) victim and what she was dealing with,” the report said.
The deputies at Bernard Road found a loaded shotgun in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Gaby was sitting on six shotgun shells. He was placed under arrest.
Deputies found a black container in the passenger seat that contained a plastic bag holding “a crystal-like substance” and a glass vial containing a suspected Suboxone pill.
The alleged female victim told deputies she wanted to press charges for the damage done to the Van Hill Road house and yard.
The alleged victim had two black eyes.
“She said (Gaby) beat her up a couple days ago” but was afraid to report the alleged assault.
Deputies were told that Gaby may have held the woman against her will and were shown “disturbing pictures” supporting that contention.
The alleged female victim told a deputy that on Feb. 23, Gaby allegedly took her car keys and “back-handed her across the face” before binding up her hands and feet. Gaby allegedly ripped her shirt off and used a knife to cut the back side of her pants off, exposing her.
Gaby allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman.
“She stated he got angry and began slamming her head into the floor, then took that knife and ran it across her back multiple times,” the report said.
The alleged victim had bruises on her body and cuts on her back consistent with what the deputy was told. Gaby allegedly kept the victim tied up until Feb. 24 “and then apologized to her and handed her keys back.”
The alleged victim immediately left the house.
Gaby has a scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court. He remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.