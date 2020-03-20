Prescription painkillers and guns were seized Thursday after a search warrant was served at a property at 520 Oasis Road in Bulls Gap that authorities allege is a drug house.
Taken into custody following an investigation spurred by citizen complaints about alleged drug traffic at the mobile home on the property were Terry Lynn Johnson Sr., 74; wife Rebecca Jane Johnson, 59; and their son, Terry Lynn Johnson Jr., 34.
Terry Johnson Sr. was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent for resale, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and maintaining a dwelling for illegal substances.
Rebecca Johnson was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent for resale, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, parties to the offense of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and maintaining a dwelling for illegal substances.
Terry Johnson Jr. was served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation in connection with offenses he was convicted of in 2018 in Greene County General Sessions Court.
All three defendants are held in the Greene County Detention Center and have first scheduled video appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.
Law enforcement agencies at the scene included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Greeneville Police Department, 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Greene County Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team, Hawkins County Narcotics Unit and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“A neighbor said, ‘Thank you very much. I’m glad this is over with,’” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
The search warrant was served about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Opioid pain pills and firearms were found inside the mobile home, Holt said.
DTF arrest warrants for Terry Johnson Sr. and Rebecca Johnson said more than 170 Lortab, Opana and Roxicodone pills were found in the mobile home, along with two rifles and two handguns.
The handguns were located next to a safe in the bedroom where Terry Johnson Sr. was found and arrested, DTF reports said.
Johnson “did not give agents the access code for the safe,” a report said.
The investigation leading to Thursday’s arrests began earlier this year.
“In a typical opioid investigation, you’re looking at a minimum of two months,” said Scott Stewart, assistant 3rd Judicial District DTF director.
Law enforcement officers searched numerous junk vehicles parked on the property for other drugs or stolen property. Holt said in addition to dozens of vehicles, there was new farm equipment and other items found. Vehicles and other areas of the property were still being searched Thursday night.
“(Customers) were trading stolen items for the controlled substances,” Stewart said.
Detectives from the Greeneville Police Department were on scene to see if any of the items found on the property were reported stolen in Greeneville.
Thursday’s arrests came after use of confidential informants, citizen tips, physical surveillance, controlled buys “and good old police work,” Stewart said.
“It takes time to make these cases, but it makes the neighbors happy,” Holt said.
Around-the-clock “short-stay” vehicle traffic at the address prompted numerous complaints to law enforcement in Greene and Hawkins counties, Stewart and Holt said.
Cars parked outside the mobile home caused traffic on Oasis Road at times to divert into the oncoming lane “because there were so many people here to buy pills,” Stewart said.
Johnson Sr. had pending charges of sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug for offenses allegedly committed in 2016, 2017 and 2018. A jury trial on the charges is scheduled to begin May 14 in Greene County Criminal Court. Johnson was free on bond at the time of his arrest Thursday.
Johnson Sr. was convicted of drug-related offenses in 2013 in Greene County, a DTF report said.
Johnson Sr. has a prior criminal history in Hawkins County, where he lived before moving to Oasis Road, Stewart said.
“This is not his first rodeo. He has been doing this for years,” Stewart said. “We don’t care where he goes. We will follow him.”
Charges will be filed in connection to the firearms found in the mobile home because the elder Johnson is a convicted felon, Stewart said.
Terry Johnson Sr. and Rebecca Johnson “knowingly maintained a dwelling where illegal substances were kept, used and sold,” DTF reports said.
Law enforcement will file legal paperwork with the state to seize the property, Stewart said.
Holt said the cooperative efforts of law enforcement in shutting down the alleged Oasis Road drug house is one example of ongoing efforts efforts to stem the tide of the region’s opioid epidemic.
“We are trying to make a dent in it,” he said. “You’ve got this eyesore with trash stacked up and these neighbors are just happy to see something happening here.”
Thursday’s arrests represent just one of several ongoing DTF investigations, Holt said.
“They’ve got several cases going on across the county,” he said.