The case of a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services employee charged in October with two counts each of aggravated child abuse and neglect, and contributing to the dependency of a child, was waived Wednesday to a grand jury in Greene County General Sessions Court.
The charges against 32-year-old Alicia J. Hopkins, of 310 Sunnyside Road, were filed Oct. 27 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Similar charges were filed against Christopher B. Hopkins, 28, of the Sunnyside Road address. Christopher Hopkins’ case was also waived Wednesday to the grand jury after an appearance in General Sessions Court.
The alleged victims are 3 and 4 years old. Hopkins was hired in September as a DCS case manager.
At the time of her arrest, Hopkins was “still going through the training process to be a certified caseworker,” John Waddell, DCS senior associate counsel in the state agency’s Office of General Counsel in Nashville, wrote in an email response to questions.
The alleged victims are identified in court documents as Hopkins’ children. Hopkins was not assigned to any DCS client cases at the time charges were filed.
“We cannot confirm or deny if she is being (internally) investigated in order to not identify any children receiving services from the department,” Waddell wrote on Nov. 4.
Deputies were first called on Oct. 20 to the Greene County elementary school where where the children attend a Pre-K program. Law enforcement was alerted by teachers and school administrators about unsanitary conditions of clothing worn by the girls.
A teacher noticed a strong “ammonia smell” in one of the Pre-K classrooms and was told by a teaching aide that the odor was coming from the two children, who were wearing soiled diapers. Their skin in areas covered by the diapers was irritated, a report said. What appeared to be fly larvae was on the skin of one of the children.
An ensuing investigation found that Alicia Hopkins is a DCS employee.
A DCS caseworker assigned to investigate at the mobile home where the children live reported conditions “were not good and they have to have (adults) work on the sanitary conditions.”
The children’s diapers were checked after they returned to school following Oct. 20. They had urine in them “and brown spots that were determined to be roach eggs” in diapers just taken off the children, the report said.
The cases of Christopher Hopkins and Alicia Hopkins were waived to the grand jury following preliminary hearings scheduled for Wednesday. Bond for Alicia Hopkins was set at $20,000. Bond for Christopher Hopkins remains at $30,000, according to court documents.