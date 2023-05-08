The alleged victim in the case involving Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson seeks to have the case transferred to a venue outside Greene County.
Hixson was indicted in March by a Greene County Grand Jury on a charge of domestic assault. The alleged victim is his stepdaughter.
Hixson was on medical leave from the police department at the time of the alleged incident in December 2022. He has since returned to work full time at the police department “on administrative duty,” city Manager Todd Smith wrote Monday in an email.
“He will continue on administrative duty until his court case is heard later this year,” Smith wrote.
Hixson is scheduled to appear Friday for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court. He is anticipated to enter a not guilty plea as the case moves through the legal system.
Hixson’s innocence will be affirmed no matter the court venue, his lawyer, T. Hunter Shelton, wrote Monday in an email.
“I think officially my stance on it would be that we have great trust in the judges of our district and are certain they would be fair and impartial no matter who is standing before them. We are confident that once all the evidence comes to light, that any judge or jury will see the truth of this case,” Shelton wrote.
The alleged victim expressed concern about receiving an impartial hearing in Greene County, where Hixson has worked within the legal system during more than 25 years as a Greeneville Police Department officer. Hixson was appointed assistant police chief in January 2022.
The alleged victim put in a request for a change of venue Monday to the office of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
Armstrong did not immediately respond Monday to questions about how the request would be handled.
A decision on whether 3rd Judicial District prosecutors would recuse themselves from the case, or a prosecutor from outside the 3rd Judicial District is appointed, would be made by Armstrong.
In addition to Greene County, the 3rd Judicial District also includes Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
“If he recuses his office, I would raise to the court that the whole office is out of the case, not just the Greeneville office, meaning a prosecutor from Hawkins or Hamblen is also not prosecuting the case as they are still a part of the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office,” Shelton wrote.
Consideration of a change in venue would be done at a motion hearing later in the legal process, Shelton wrote.
That request would be made by a lawyer representing the alleged victim.
A grand jury presentment states Hixson committed the offense of domestic assault “by recklessly causing bodily injury” on Dec. 10, 2022, to his stepdaughter, at the Sunnyside Ridge Drive home where both were living at the time.
Hixson posted $2,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into the allegation.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release in March states that Hixson “assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument” at the home.
The initial complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and referred to the TBI for investigation, according to Greeneville police.
The alleged victim met with a TBI special agent and Armstrong. The TBI agent testified before the grand jury before the presentment was issued.
The father of the alleged victim, Michael Patrick, offered a statement after the presentment was issued.
“My family and I are awaiting the case to go to trial and are trusting in the legal system for a judicial resolution,” it states.
Shelton issued a statement in March on behalf of Hixson noting that he has “dedicated his career to protecting and serving his community.”
It states Hixson “has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so.”
“We look forward to resolving this case quickly, and anticipate Mr. Hixson’s name being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing,” the statement concludes.