An Elizabethton man was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop, Officer Chase Bible said in a report.
Jordan G. Conlandgous, of Scenic Drive, was also charged with violation of the implied consent law and driving without a license.
Police received a call about 10:30 a.m. Thursday about a van “all over the road” and driving into incoming traffic on Jones Bridge Road. The van was located and a traffic stop was made on Tusculum Boulevard for erratic driving, the report said.
Conlandgous allegedly stumbled and used the van to steady himself when he stepped out of the vehicle. He told police he had taken his prescription Suboxone earlier.
Conlandgous did poorly on field sobriety tests. Conlandgous allegedly refused to allow a blood draw without speaking with his lawyer, but police were unable to reach him, the report said.
Conlandgous was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.