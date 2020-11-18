A man who allegedly robbed the Intimate Treasures business on March 16 and menaced an employee in the process was indicted Monday on multiple felony offenses by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Doris Lee Cutshaw, 40, of Paynetown Road, Telford, was indicted on counts of robbery, aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The employee of the Intimate Treasures business at 4731 E. Andrew Johnson Highway was not injured.
Cutshaw was taken into custody by law enforcement without incident within an hour of the robbery after police blanketed the area in search of him.
Cutshaw allegedly attempted to abduct the store clerk and steal her car during the course of the robbery, but she fought back and he was forced to flee on foot with $300 as officers arrived on scene. Cutshaw was taken into custody outside Walmart, Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said after the arrest.
Cutshaw fled the business just as officers arrived on scene. He ran behind the store and along the treeline to Walmart, where he allegedly used some of the cash taken in the robbery to buy merchandise before being taken into custody, Greene said.
Cutshaw entered the lingerie store under the pretense of shopping there, but went behind the counter and physically assaulted the clerk, knocking her down, Greene said.
“He threw her to the ground and choked her and she fought back and got up and gave him the money bag,” Greene said after Cutshaw’s arrest. “He attempted to forcibly remove her from the store but she fought back.”
Cutshaw attempted to steal the clerk’s car but was unable to start it, Greene said.
As soon as Cutshaw ran outside, the clerk locked the door and called 911. Greene was on scene within one minute, and officers from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department also quickly arrived at the business.
The aggravated kidnapping indictment states that Cutshaw “knowingly and unlawfully” confined the victim. The robbery indictment states that Cutshaw committed the robbery “by using violence towards the (employee) to accomplish the theft.”
Cutshaw’s actions placed the clerk “in reasonable fear of imminent bodily injury by attempting to strangle her,” the aggravated assault indictment states.
The case was waived in April from General Sessions Court to the Greene County Grand Jury. Cutshaw remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment Nov. 30 in Criminal Court.