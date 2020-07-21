A Bulls Gap man who was allegedly a major methamphetamine distributor in Greene County was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on multiple drug-related counts.
Michael Chad Myers, 38, of 2600 Gap Creek Road is charged in two separate indictments with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver, two counts of maintaining a dwelling used for keeping or selling a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Myers remains in law enforcement custody pending arraignment July 31 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Myers was charged Aug. 20, 2019, with possession of more than 2.3 pounds of meth.
His arrest capped a lengthy investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force into the sale and delivery of meth in Greene and Hawkins counties, authorities said.
Myers, known by the street name “Milk Man,” was free on bond while another drug-related case stemming from a June 26, 2019, arrest was pending.
Since the June arrest up to the time he was taken into custody in August 2019, Myers “continued to be a source of supply of methamphetamine to both Greene and Hawkins counties,” a Greene County Sheriff’s Department news release said.
Found in Myers’ possession in the August 2019 arrest were 1.065 kilograms, or about 2.35 pounds, of meth. Deputies also seized $3,992 in cash.
Meth found in his house “was packaged in baggies intended to be distributed to (his) customers,” a DTF agent’s report said.
“It is believed (Myers) was selling, storing and using illegal drugs inside the residence,” another report said.
The investigation leading to Myers’ arrest began in 2018.
“These officers put in long, tiresome hours in this investigation. Investigations of this nature take a lot of time and effort by the dedicated officers of the Drug Task Force,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said at the time.
Myers lives just inside the Greene County line. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson also complimented the work of law enforcement after Myers’ arrest.
Lawson said the “epidemic of meth” is “an ongoing problem that affects almost every family.”
“Anything and everything we can possibly do to help, we will. It’s another great job by our narcotics units,” he said.
Myers has a lengthy arrest record in Greene County.
On June 26, a search warrant was served at Myers’ Gap Creek Road home.
After the warrant was served at Myers’ home, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine packaged in “multiple baggies” were found in his bedroom, a Drug Task Force agent’s report said.
Other plastic bags “in various sizes and colors intended to be distributed to (Myers’) customers” and digital scales were also found, along with syringes and meth smoking pipes.
A loaded handgun was also found in Myers’ bedroom, the report said.
In December 2018, Myers was charged with sale or delivery of a Schedule III drug, sale or delivery of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. That case also remains open, according to court records.