At least 10 Greene County residents sought on drug-related Greene County Criminal Court capias indictments were taken into custody Wednesday and Thursday during “Operation Midnight Roundup,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
All were charged in connection with alleged methamphetamine sales.
Members of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Unit and Greeneville Police Department took the defendants into custody.
“These indictments stem from extensive investigations conducted by dedicated agents of the DTF. These agents work tirelessly to help rid our county and surrounding areas of drugs,” Holt said. “I thank them for all of their hard work and effort put into these cases to help clean up our communities.”
Arrested were:
- Jennifer Michelle Clark, 45, of Greeneville – sale or delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance.
- Benjamin Jordan Chrisman, 21, of Greeneville – possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.
- Shane August Fasnacht, 43, of Mosheim – three counts of counts possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.
- Dennis Joshua “D.J.” Frye, 28, of Greeneville – sale or delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance.
- Anthony Lynn Kesterson, 50, of Mosheim – five counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.
- J.B. Edward Malone, 35, of Mosheim – two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and Violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act.
- Michael Chad Myers, 38, of Bulls Gap – possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.
- Khary Overton Price, 29, of Greeneville – possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and Violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.
- Christa Nichole Shelton, 38, Greeneville – two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.
- Bruce William Whitley, 24, of Greeneville – four counts possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.
Ongoing investigations continue by the DTF relating to the sale of meth in Greene County.
Holt encourages the public to report suspected drug activity to the Drug Task Force by calling 423-798-1785. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling or texting the sheriff department’s Crime Tip Hotline at 423-972-7000.