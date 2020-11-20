The availability of methamphetamine locally was illustrated by indictments handed up Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury.
At least eight people were indicted on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver following investigations by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, police arrests following traffic stops and after arrest warrants were served.
Others were indicted on simple possession charges or offenses relating to the drug.
In total, more than 30 people were indicted Monday by the grand jury on a variety of criminal charges.
Defendants will appear for arraignment Nov. 30 in Greene County Criminal Court.
METH CASES
Among those indicted by the grand jury were a man and woman listing the same Rogersville address who were found with nearly 78 grams of meth following a March 4 traffic stop by a sheriff’s deputy.
Brandon Curtis Morrison, 37, of 4017 Highway 66, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked or suspended license-3rd offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance, introduction of a controlled substance into a penal facility and a registration law violation.
Brytnei Kay Pintze, 30, of the Highway 66 address, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A traffic stop was made on the afternoon of March 4 for a vehicle with an invalid registration that pulled into a driveway in the 500 block of Babbs Mill Road, Deputy William Carr said in a report.
Morrison told deputies that he was meeting a friend at the address. The resident told deputies she did not know either vehicle occupant, the report said.
A records check showed that Pintze had active arrest warrants out of Hawkins County.
A search of the vehicle located a plastic bag containing 76.9 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol, four syringes and a digital scale.
A records check showed the pistol was reported stolen in Jefferson County, the report said.
Morrison denied having anything illegal on him after he was taken to the Greene County Detention Center. A pat-down search located a plastic bag containing an additional 2.9 grams of meth, the report said.
A DTF investigation into methamphetamine sales resulted in the Jan. 21 arrest of a man and woman from Bulls Gap.
Brock Jackson Taylor, 41, of 2120 Marvin Road, was indicted by the grand jury on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Marie Gilliam, 40, of Three Springs Road, Russellville, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DTF agents made a traffic stop in connection with an active violation of probation arrest warrant for Taylor.
As Taylor was being taken into custody, a K-9 unit on scene alerted to the vehicle Taylor and Gilliam were in, an agent’s report said.
A vehicle search yielded methamphetamine, along with 24.4 grams of marijuana. Also found were more than 100 new and used plastic bags used to package drugs, along with digital scales, glass pipes, syringes, spoons with residue and a cut straw.
Others indicted Monday by the grand jury on alleged meth sale charges include:
- Stacy Jean Greene, 36, of Buffalo Trail, Morristown: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Lynn Kesterson, 50, of 1577 Carpenter’s Chapel Road: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- J.B. Malone, 35, of 125 Magnolia St., Mosheim: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a separate indictment: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Amber Nicole Robinette, 35, of 125 Magnolia St., Mosheim: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, maintaining a dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mary Leshea Shelton, 25, of 571 Browning Road, Telford: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others indicted Monday by the grand jury include:
- Jeffery R. Allen, 49, of 406 Elk St.: aggravated burglary.
- William Leslie Bales, 58, of 318 N. Highland Ave.: driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility and filing a false report.
- Shannon Lamaur Black, 41, of 766 Fairview Road, Afton: theft of property over $10,000 but less than $60,000; in a separate indictment, failure to appear.
- Sonny Lee Clendenin, 35, of 201 Raymond Road: theft of property valued over $1,000 but less than $2,500.
- Willard Lee Cutshaw, 47, of Bradley Avenue: theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
- Adasha A. Doan, 26, of 670 Shipley Lane: filing a false report.
- Cody L. Fillers, 25, of 2251 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim: possession of a Schedule II drug, resisting a frisk and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ryan Scott Hensley, 43, of Hemlock Park Drive, Kingsport: driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Benjamin Charles Hunter, 28, of 1718 Brentwood Drive: assault.
- Liam Michael Lawlor, 21, of 493 Fairfield Drive: aggravated assault.
- Jeffery Dwayne Morgan, 37, of 3167 Sunnydale Road: introduction of contraband into a penal institution; in a separate indictment: possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Clifford Ray Norton, 30, of 75 Sulphur Springs Loop: felony evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked or suspended license-6th offense.
- Anthony Michael Pettrey, 28, of 60 Brunner St: reckless endangerment.
- Matthew Lee Randall, 36, of 170 Desiree Broyles Road, Chuckey: failure to appear; in a second indictment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia; in a third indictment, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Lynn Ricker, 42, of 205 N. Irish St.: evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
- Crystal Danielle Roberts, 33, of 124 Anderson St., Limestone: driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent statute.
- Randall W. Roderick, 29, of 240 Twin Barns Road: aggravated assault.
- David Cecil Rogers, 49, of 115 Horse Creek Road, Chuckey: driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent statute.
- Travis James Rouse, 34, of 115 Liberty Hill Road, Chuckey: driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tommy R. Rowley, 30, of Tipp City, Ohio: vandalism with less than $1,000 in damages.
- Lavelle Jamal Scott, 24, of University Parkway, Johnson City: felony reckless endangerment.
- Allen Shane Starcher, 44, of 307 N. Broyles St: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.