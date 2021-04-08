Xiaorong You copied trade secrets worth millions of dollars while working for Eastman Chemical Company and Coca-Cola, and planned to launch her own state-supported business in China using the valuable information, a government prosecutor told a jury during opening statements Wednesday at You’s federal court trial.
You may have had proprietary information about a flavor-preserving process that coats the inside of beverage cans stored in her computer, but did not share it with two co-defendants in China or the Chinese government, a defense lawyer countered.
Prosecution testimony in the economic espionage trial of You began Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. The trial may last up to three weeks.
CONSPIRACY ALLEGED
You, 57, also known as Shannon You, is charged in an 11-count indictment with conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and theft of trade secrets.
The U.S. government maintains You stole more than $119 million worth of trade secrets from multiple companies while working for Coca-Cola in Atlanta and Eastman in Kingsport.
You was indicted in 2019 by a federal grand jury sitting in Greeneville, with additional economic espionage charges added in a superceding indictment.
You formally entered a not guilty plea Tuesday before Judge J. Ronnie Greer after jury selection was completed.
Assistant U.S. Attorney TJ Harker said in his opening statement that evidence will show You stole “valuable trade secrets” as part of her plan to set up a competitive company in China with assistance from two co-defendants there along with the Chinese government, Shandong Province and the city of Weihei, where the company would be located.
You allegedly copied the formula for a substance used to coat the inside of cans developed by Eastman and five other competitors looking to secure a lucrative Coca-Cola contract.
The formulas “represent millions of dollars and years of hard work and that is what this case is all about,” Harker said.
Bisphenol-A, or BPA, had been used to coat the inside of cans and other food and drink containers to help minimize flavor loss and prevent a container from corroding or reacting with food or drink inside. Recently discovered potential harmful effects of BPA prompted companies like Coca-Cola to began searching for BPA-free alternatives.
The BPA-free trade secrets allegedly stolen by You and her co-defendants “belonged to multiple owners” and cost at least $119.6 million to develop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The government maintains You passed on the information to Chinese officials in trips to that country in 2017 and 2018, after her employment with Eastman ended.
You, who has a doctorate in polymer science and engineering, worked from 2012 to 2017 at Coca-Cola as principal engineer for global research. Coke had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different BPA-free technologies.
You worked for Eastman Chemical Company for less than one year after her job with Coca-Cola was downsized. Prosecutors allege that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six Coca-Cola vendors, including Dow Chemical, Sherwin Williams and Toyochem.
“(Witnesses for) the companies will tell you it was extremely expensive to develop the coatings,” Harker said, “costing millions of dollars and in some cases tens of millions of dollars.”
Coca-Cola trained its employees not to share the confidential information, but You “violated the obligation,” Harker said.
While working at Coca-Cola, You was simultaneously “in the process of starting up her own company in China,” Harker said.
The indictment alleges that You and the two co-defendants believed to be in China, “formulated a plan in which You would exploit her employment with the two American employers to steal trade secrets and provide the information for the economic benefit of the Chinese company that (one defendant) managed.”
FINANCIAL INCENTIVE
The indictment alleges that in exchange, one of the defendants in China “would cause the Chinese company to reward You for her theft, by helping her receive the Thousand Talent(s) Plan and another financial award, based on the trade secrets she stole, and by giving You an ownership share of a new company that would ‘own’ the stolen trade secrets in China.”
The Thousand Talents Plan is a Chinese government-backed technology awards program similar to a grant. She would also benefit from a similar incentive program overseen by Shandong Province, Harker told the jury.
Witnesses from the six companies will testify for the prosecution during the trial, along with FBI agents who investigated the allegations made against You.
“You’ll hear when these companies shared those trade secrets with Coke, they did so with a (confidential) agreement,” Harker said. “Coke was not allowed to disclose those formulas to anyone.”
You allegedly violated that agreement, he told the jury.
Two days before leaving her Coca-Cola job in August 2017, You “transferred dozens of files to her hard drive,” Harker said. “(Prosecution witnesses) will tell you those files contained trade secrets.”
At Eastman, You “had personal access to (the company’s) confidential trade secrets,” Harker said.
You was fired by Eastman in June 2018. Trade secrets from Eastman and the other companies were found in You’s home on her personal computer hard drive. Eastman called the FBI.
You and her partners in China “expected to make hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue,” Harker said.
More files were found by the FBI when agents searched her home in Lansing, Michigan, in September 2018, Harker said.
More than 30 prosecution witnesses at trial “will fill in the little details” of You’s plan, Harker said.
“You’ll hear that there was a lot of money to be made,” he said.
“You don’t need to understand the chemistry. You just need to pay attention to the evidence and use your common sense,” Harker told the jury.
DEFENSE OPENING STATEMENT
Corey B. Shipley, one of You’s defense lawyers, began his opening statement with a story about his child, who was told not to eat a chocolate Easter egg until after supper. Shipley said he looked through a window from outside and saw the child holding the Easter egg. He fully expected the egg to be gone when he went back into the house.
“It was still sitting on the table,” Shipley said.
Shipley also asked jurors to consider the evidence, along with “chance and opportunity,” and consider “when one has the opportunity to do something, and they choose not to.”
The government will not be able to prove the elements of each charge against You, he said.
“You’ve got to look at what’s inside what the government has to prove,” he said. “Inside each one of those (charges) is the word intent.
“If they can’t prove all of those elements, you have to acquit her on that charge. You have to make sure all those elements are proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Shipley said.
Shipley questioned whether the information possessed by You should be considered trade secrets.
All the companies that allegedly had sensitive information taken by You are multinational operations with numerous facilities in China “but yet you’re going to come into the courtroom wearing the hat of the victim,” Shipley told the jury.
You was born in China but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.
“You must be unbiased and you must be relentless in the pursuit of the truth,” he said. “You must question whether (the government) had any motives to perpetuate a lie.”
You sat quietly next to her lawyers. It’s not known if she will testify in her own defense at trial.
Shipley said the government can’t prove intent on the part of You.
“She didn’t do it,” he said. “Like on (Easter Sunday), you’re going to find (the egg) is still on the table.”
The government’s case is prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Tennessee and the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.
Shipley, Greeneville law partner Curt Collins and Johnson City lawyer Thomas C. Jessee represent You.
Prosecution testimony continues Thursday.