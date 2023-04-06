ALPS Adult Day Services held its fourth Masquerade Ball and Silent Auction on March 25 at the Capitol Theatre.
The fundraiser was held with the support of Presenting Partner Jake Ottinger, of Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial.
Guests enjoyed the Phantom of the Opera theme, music, dancing and even a little trivia. Those who did not wear a mask were able to have their face painted.
ALPS shared video stories from three different families and how their lives have been impacted by ALPS.
Mid-evening the King and Queen Court were recognized for their fundraising efforts in the month leading up to the event.
The top fundraising court member for 2023 was Mary Jane Farmer.
“It was an honor and a pleasure to raise money for the ALPS Adult Day Services Greeneville Center," Farmer said. "I have experienced dementia and Alzheimer's both on a personal basis with my grandmother and uncle as well as working for Life Care Centers of America for almost 20 years. I have felt the pain of someone I love dearly not knowing me, as well as seeing others suffer through the illnesses. I have also experienced the exhaustion physically, mentally and emotionally from the physical and mental care of my grandmother and uncle."
The 2023 King and Queen Court was also represented by Kristy Christian, Barry Bales, and Lindsey Cutshaw.
“On behalf of ALPS Greeneville, I want to thank all of you for your participation in the 2023 Phantom of the Opera Masquerade Ball," said Kathy Everett, ALPS Greeneville board vice president. "The donations given through the various events, such as the King and Queen Court, the silent auction bids, and your very presence have helped defray the cost paid by caregivers of our day program participants. Families pay on a sliding scale, based on the participants income, for the activities and specialized care that is provided for the participants at ALPS. We look forward to seeing you in 2024 at our next Masquerade Ball.”