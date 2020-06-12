Alzheimer’s Tennessee will sponsor a Statewide Family Caregiver Support Group online at 2 p.m. Monday.
The support group is for those who are providing support for a family member with Dementia-Mild Cognitive Impairment, Early-Stage Alzheimer’s, FTD, Vascular Dementia or Lewey Body Dementia.
Participation can be online or by phone. To join a Zoom meeting online click on https://zoom.us/j/143319158.
The meeting ID is 143-319-158.
Phone participants can dial 1-929-205-6099 and follow the prompts.
The meeting ID for phones is also 143-319-158.
For more information, call 1-800-259-4243.