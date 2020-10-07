Two people suffered injuries in a collision about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday involving a Jonesborough-based ambulance and a pickup on Erwin Highway near the intersection with Greenwood Road.
The ambulance was eastbound on Erwin Highway and running emergency traffic at the time of the crash, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
Ambulance driver James McCracken, 56, of Jonesborough, told troopers he was transporting 77-year-old Christopher Wallace, of Morristown, when he pulled into the westbound lane in an attempt to pass traffic that had slowed down.
McCracken told troopers that while attempting to pass the other vehicles, an eastbound pickup turned left across the westbound lane into the path of the ambulance.
McCracken told troopers he attempted to swerve to the left but struck the driver’s side of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 19-year-old Jacob Riddle, of Chuckey.
Riddle suffered unspecified injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Wallace was also taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East. McCracken was uninjured.
The conditions of Riddle and Wallace were not immediately available Wednesday.
Riddle told troopers that that he heard and saw the emergency lights “several vehicles behind his vehicle.”
Riddle said he slowed down “and was attempting to turn left into a driveway to clear the roadway for the ambulance,” the report said.
As Riddle turned left into the driveway, the ambulance struck Riddle’s pickup truck in the driver’s side.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by the THP.