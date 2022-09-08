Ukrainian lives are being saved thanks to the battlefield presence of an ambulance recently refitted in Greene County.
The EMS-style ambulance arrived Aug. 20 in Ukraine after a sea and land voyage that began in July in Tennessee and took the vehicle from the Port of Baltimore to Germany, then into Poland and the Ukrainian frontier.
The fully equipped ambulance is now seeing service with Ukrainian troops.
The ambulance was donated by R Enterprises LLC, an ambulance re-mounter and re-manufacturer on Harold Cemetery Road owned by Jay and Andrea Roths.
“The unit is there. It is kind of in the heat of the matter,” company General Manager Mark Brannan said this week.
The Ford F-450 ambulance was a trade-in from a hospital in LaMesa, Texas, an R Enterprises customer. R Enterprises employees were fully invested in getting the ambulance ready for service in Ukraine, Brannan said.
“I’m super-appreciative and we are glad to help,” Brannan said. “We are pretty excited about it. It’s serving to help people and if it helps one person, that’s what it’s there for.”
More are needed as Ukrainian forces resist Russian invaders on several fronts.
The ambulance was one of a group of four from U.S. donors recently shipped to Ukraine as part of a humanitarian aid effort. It helps fill an urgent need in Ukraine.
The Roths family wanted to do something to assist Ukraine after the conflict began. Company employees prayed for ideas. Several weeks later, a man just returning from a trip to Ukraine visited R Enterprises. He told business employees of the immediate need for ambulances. A plan began to take form.
The man, John Rowell, put the Roths and Brannan in touch with a native of Ukraine who lives in Asheville, North Carolina. Ella Pavlyuk is an interpreter who communicated with Ukrainian officials and helped iron out details relating to the donation.
The process included the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. R Enterprises collaborated in the effort with the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America and Christopher Manson of OSF Health Care, an integrated health care network in Illinois and Michigan. Manson made the shipping arrangements.
In a communication with Brannan, Manson provided further details.
Manson wrote that he met recently with Ukrainian officials “and was able to tell them about your rig.”
“They loved what we had already brought and were excited about future deliveries of ambulances,” Manson wrote.
“As I returned back from that trip, I started getting inquiries from various hospitals, units and others about ambulances,” he wrote.
One of the letters was from a mechanized unit whose commanding officer thought the R Enterprises ambulance would be “ideal” for the task because it is four-wheel drive and runs on diesel fuel.
“So I responded and let them know one was coming to help,” Manson wrote.
Manson included a letter written in July by the Ukrainian colonel who made the request.
“I express my respect and and gratitude for the support of the (specific) military unit,” he wrote.
“In connection with the heroic and and selfless execution of combat missions in the southern direction of Ukraine, (by the unit) named after Knights of the Winter Campaign, there was a critical need for additional means of transport for the evacuation of the wounded and their rapid delivery to the place of immediate medical assistance. Considering this, we ask you to assist in the allocation of two ambulances.
“We hope that the support you provide to our soldiers not only materially, but also morally, will strengthen the spirit and strength of the soldiers and speed up our joint victory.”
Manson added a sad postscript to the note.
“At the end of July, the colonel was killed in combat. By that time, your ambulance was on a ship. And by mid-August, it was in Europe and you know the rest.”
Brannan said the project to refit the used ambulance and ship it to Ukraine was a team effort. Manson emphasized that fact.
“This was the effort of a small group out of the Midwest working with the Ukrainian government, donors like yourself and other non-profits to get these ambulances to Ukraine. And we are still looking for more. We will have 18 by the end of September in Ukraine,” Manson wrote.
“This commander was killed in a rocket attack two weeks before the ambulance arrived, but it still went to his men on the front lines,” he wrote.
Brannan shared a Ukrainian social media post that had been translated into English. It shows the exterior and interior of the ambulance, which was fully stocked with medical supplies and other needed equipment before it departed R Enterprises.
“They sent us this beauty,” the caption states.
It includes a statement made to Manson by his daughter at a time when different ways to help were still being considered.
“We have ambulances that just stand there, while people are dying over there,” the girl said to her father.
“That’s how the daughter of one American activist inspired her father to help Ukraine fight the occupation. Thanks to them, this bird will be helping our doctors save our wounded soldiers,” he wrote.
R Enterprises, a small private company, will continue to assist however it can, Brannan said.
Donors are sought to help purchase and renovate other used ambulances that can help save Ukrainian lives.
“We have a marketing tool we can use, and we’re looking for donors. We can definitely help people,” Brannan said. “We are looking for people to help fund the activity.”
For more information, visit renterprisesllc.com .