Both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly have now passed a version of legislation to prevent censured candidates from becoming judges with an Oct. 1 effective date, meaning it wouldn’t affect current races.
That includes a local circuit court judge race that could have seen one candidate disqualified from serving under an earlier version of the bill.
The Tennessee House of Representatives passed the amended version this week. The Tennessee State Senate approved it April 20.
The legislation, which now goes to Gov. Bill Lee for his signature, would prevent anyone from holding a judgeship who had been publicly censured by the Board of Professional Responsibility in the 10 years before the judge’s term begins
The legislation was originally written to take effect upon its passage, which could have had an impact on current judicial races, including one local race.
Senate Bill 2478 and its companion bill, House Bill 2538, in their original forms could have prevented local 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge candidate Crystal Jessee from holding a judgeship.
Jessee was given a public censure by the state Board of Professional Responsibility in 2014.
When a companion bill is passed in one chamber, it then goes to the other house to await action on its companion. When the companion bill is called up, it is made to conform with the version already passed by the other house and the version first passed is substituted for the companion in the second house.
In this case, the Senate bill was substituted for the House bill, and the legislation was then amended to have an effective date of Oct. 1. Therefore, both chambers passed the same amended bill.
The amended bill passed in the Senate by a vote of 25 for and two against, and passed in the House by a vote of 89 for and three against.
Debate on the legislation in the House was relatively brief.
Initially, numerous legislators brought up the possibility of putting similar discipline standards on district attorney candidates, public defender candidates, and legislative candidates.
The House bill’s sponsor, Rep. Michael Curcio, noted that the current bill could not hold any such changes at this point, but encouraged legislators to bring bills that address those positions in next year’s legislative session.
District 17 Rep. Andrew Farmer of Sevierville said the bill was the first step in ensuring honesty in candidates for all positions.
“We are taking it one step at a time,” Farmer said.
District 47 Rep. Rush Bricken of Tullahoma spoke against the legislation during the floor session.
“I’m not sure why we need this legislation at this date. I’m sure we’ve elected good attorneys that have become bad judges and bad attorneys that have probably become good judges. I’m just concerned that we’re vetting candidates that the public needs to vet,” Bricken said.
Farmer told the legislative body the bill was sending a signal about honesty and accountability.
“We’re sending a clear message to the public and those who are going to run for judge that we don’t want someone who is going to partake in deceptive behavior, someone who lies to a court, someone who is going to lie to the public, and have those propensities to be dishonest. We don’t want a dishonest person wearing a black robe,” Farmer said.
Farmer also mentioned that he would support the legislation even if it took effect before October.
“I wouldn’t mind it taking effect today, to be completely honest with you, but to be fair to those who spent money on elections today ... we’re going to have this apply Oct. 1,” Farmer said. “I want everybody to know who is watching that we’re sending a clear message that we don’t want dishonest judges on the bench.”
There is no Democratic primary for the local judge seat, so the winner of the 3rd Judicial District Republican primary between Jessee, Bradley Mercer and William Phillips II would run unopposed in the Aug. 4 General Election barring a write-in candidacy.