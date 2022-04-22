A bill that would prevent anyone from holding a judgeship who had been publicly censured by the Board of Professional Responsibility in the 10 years before the judge’s term begins wouldn’t take affect until October under an amended version approved by the Tennessee State Senate on Wednesday.
The amendment has not been adopted in the Tennessee House of Representatives, nor has the bill come for a final vote in the House. The bill is scheduled to come up for consideration Monday after being rolled back on the House calendar for the third time.
The bill was originally written to take effect upon its passage, which could have had an impact on current judicial race, including one local race.
Senate Bill 2478 in its original form could have prevented local 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge candidate Crystal Jessee from holding a judgeship.
Jessee was given a public censure by the state Board of Professional Responsibility in 2014.
However, the amended bill that was passed by the Senate changes the effective date of the legislation, if it becomes law, to Oct. 1.
The date of Oct. 1 is after the May 3 primary and Aug. 4 General Election.
If the House passes a bill amended in the same manner, then Jessee would be able to hold the judgeship if she were to be elected since it would not take affect until after the election.
The amended bill passed in the Senate by a vote of 25 for and two against.
The House bill’s current sponsor Rep. Michael Curcio has introduced an amendment to the companion House bill, House Bill 2538, that would make it identical to the Senate bill and change the effective date to Oct. 1. However, the amendment has not yet been adopted.
The Tennessee House and Senate have to pass the same versions of the bill for it to go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for a signature or veto.
When a companion bill is passed in one chamber, it then goes to the other house to await action on its companion. When the companion bill is called up, it is made to conform with the version already passed by the other house and the version first passed is substituted for the companion in the second house.
There is no Democratic primary for the local judge seat, so the winner of the 3rd Judicial District Republican primary between Jessee, Bradley Mercer and William Phillips II would run unopposed in the General Election barring a write-in candidacy.
The early voting period for the May 3 County primary election continues through April 28.
Early voting is being held at the Greene County Election Commission Office, 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1.
Early voting hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m.–noon.